Watch Royals coach Rusty Kuntz on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. today, April 28

Friday, April 28, is a great day in baseball history; it’s Rusty Kuntz Bobblehead Day at the K.

I have not done exhaustive research into the subject, but I’ve never heard of a coach getting his own bobblehead. The fact that Rusty Kuntz is getting one is an indication of just how popular he is with Royals fans.

(Apparently there was some kind of fan petition that resulted in Rusty being honored, which tells you Royals fans have way too much time on their hands.)

Nevertheless, Rusty’s got a bobblehead and Royals fans who bought a theme ticket will get one at Friday night’s game.

And what a bobblehead it is: It talks and has real hair … which pretty much sums up Rusty in real life.

When I asked Rusty if he’d do a Facebook Live with me on his bobblehead day, he said “No” — he might have said “Hell no.” (If that bobblehead doesn’t cuss, it ain’t all that realistic.)

But after a while Rusty relented and told me to meet him at 3 p.m. Friday.

Assuming I remember to text him and he remembers to come out of the clubhouse, you’ll get to see Rusty live and also get a preview of Rusty’s bobblehead. (And that phrase sounds worse every time I say it.)

Go to The Kansas City Star’s Facebook page or The Star’s Royals page at 3 p.m. Friday to watch.