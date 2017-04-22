Unless the Royals lineup starts hitting, new second baseman won’t fix things

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start Pause 1:03 A portion of U.S. 71 will get a faster speed limit this spring 0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr. 3:40 Cuonzo Martin has 'whirlwind' start as Mizzou basketball coach 2:26 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 1:35 Recommendations to address chronic violence in KC unveiled 1:16 Ned Yost on sending Mondesi, Orlando to Omaha, calling up Bonifacio, Strahm 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera 4:05 A bird's eye view of Corvino's Supper Club & Tasting Room 2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Royals demoted Raul Mondesi and Paulo Orlando to Class AAA Omaha on Friday. Jorge Bonifacio and Matt Strahm returned to the majors. Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star