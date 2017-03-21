If you want to know a team’s Opening Day pitcher, count backward

1:16 Bubba Starling has 'minor' laser readjustment on right eye Pause

2:21 Massive fire in Overland Park

1:18 Overland Park residents describe massive fire

0:58 Overland Park Fire Department describes 'tremendous fire' at apartment

3:15 New Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin: 'This is it for me'

0:55 KU's early thoughts on Purdue: 'They're huge'

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach

2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol