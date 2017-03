If you’re a Royals fan you already know first baseman Eric Hosmer has perfect hair, cut in a semi-faux hawk; a hairstyle so popular that thousands of Kansas Citians — mainly kids — now wear the “Hos” hairdo. The Hos is the creation of Hosmer and DeJuan “Picasso” Bonds of the Purple Label Luxury Barber Shop in Overland Park. Bonds’ work is so popular Royals players got together and created a barber shop in a Kauffman Stadium storage room just outside the Royals clubhouse. (Video by John Sleezer, jsleezer@kcstar.com)