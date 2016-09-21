Judging the Royals

September 21, 2016 10:45 AM

Take a look at what's behind the Royals' dugout

Judging the Royals

Lee Judge shares insights from KC's major-leaguers.

By LEE JUDGE

ljudge@kcstar.com

Ever wonder what's behind the Royals dugout?

Take a tour with The Star's Lee Judge and find out. Plus; you'll learn why you can't go on the grass, why you shouldn't stand behind first base and you'll also get to see coach Rusty Kuntz' office!

