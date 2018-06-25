This Royals fan didn't need a free hand to catch a foul ball

This Royals fan picked the perfect time to go to the concession stand.
During the fourth inning of the Royals' 2-0 win over the Angels, Albert Pujols fouled off a pitch from Brad Keller.
The fan was returning to his seat and had his hands full, carrying a beer and a tray. Before heading down the aisle, he spotted the ball, which bounced toward the man and into his cup of beer for the easiest catch you'll ever see.
The man casually walked to his seat and showed off his souvenir.
Take a look:
