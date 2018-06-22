Fan who groped female reporter during World Cup broadcast says a bet went wrong

It's probably a good idea to find a friend who will dissuade you from making these kinds of decisions.
A Russian fan at the World Cup said he bet a friend he could kiss a reporter on the cheek and then doubled down on the dumb decision by doing it during a live broadcast.
Julieth Gonzalez Theran, who works for Deutsche Welle’s Spanish news channel, didn't stop her broadcast even though the fan groped her while landing the kiss on the cheek.
"I offer you most profound apologies," the fan told Theran in a video call that was shown by Deutsche Welle, according to NDTV. "I acted carelessly and did not think that I would cause you confusion and shock."
NDTV reported that the fan, who declined to give his name, said he had bet a friend, but had intended to grab both of Theran's shoulders. "Apparently I missed a little," he said.
After the incident, which happened last week in Saransk, Russia, Theran posted the video to her Instagram page.
Theran wrote in Spanish: "“RESPECT! We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally valuable and professional. I share the happiness of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment.”
According to NDTV, Theran accepted the fan's apology and wanted to move past it.
"I refuse to be a victim, I just want to continue with my job," she said.
Comments