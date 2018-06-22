'Justice was done.' Former players praise video review that denies Brazil penalty kick

This is the first World Cup that is using video-assisted replay (VAR), and it cost Brazil during its 2-0 win over Costa Rica.
The game was scoreless in the last quarter-hour when Brazil star Neymar went down after brief contact in the penalty area.
Referee Björn Kuipers called a penalty kick but looked at the video replay to be sure of his call. Kuipers then overturned the decision.
On Twitter, most people agreed that the penalty kick was not allowed.
Here is the play:
Peter Schmeichel, the former Manchester United goalie from Denmark, wrote on Twitter: "Brilliant referring by Björn Kuipers, no shame in admitting he was wrong, knew thanks to VAR. Book him for the final"
Former England star Gary Lineker tweeted: "VAR gets it 100% right. Neymar dived and justice was done. That’s exactly what VAR is for."
Fox Sports soccer writer Grant Wahl tweeted: "VAR gets it right. Again."
Richard Keys of beIN Sports tweeted: "Fair play VAR. Quite right that one. But why not book Neymar for simulation?"
Stefan Buczko of ESPNFC tweeted: "Big moment for VAR. I'm glad they got it right."
Mike White of the BBC tweeted: "Perfect case for the defence of VARright there."
Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph wrote: "Quite right, never a penalty. Well done referee and well done VAR"
Australian commentator Jake Buckley tweeted: "Probably the right call looking at the replay. Defender didn't have a hold of his shirt and was barely holding him back. Neymar just flopped. With the exception of one or two instances, VAR has been brilliant so far. "
In the end it didn't matter as Brazil scored a pair of stoppage-time goals and won 2-0.
