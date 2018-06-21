Argentina's goalie allowed a score after the biggest blunder of the World Cup

Croatia dominated Argentina in a World Cup match on Thursday, and although it deserved to win, the Croatians got a huge gift.
The game's first goal came via the biggest mistake of the World Cup by Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero.
After gathering a pass from a teammate, Caballero tried to chip the ball over Croatia's Ante Rebić. Good thought, but bad technique.
Caballero instead popped the ball up to Rebić, who one-timed it into the back of the net.
Great, great goal by Rebić. Dreadful error by Caballero.
Take a look:
Comments