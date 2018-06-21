Screenshot of Fox Sports Twitter video
Argentina's goalie allowed a score after the biggest blunder of the World Cup

By Pete Grathoff

June 21, 2018 03:10 PM

Croatia dominated Argentina in a World Cup match on Thursday, and although it deserved to win, the Croatians got a huge gift.

The game's first goal came via the biggest mistake of the World Cup by Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

After gathering a pass from a teammate, Caballero tried to chip the ball over Croatia's Ante Rebić. Good thought, but bad technique.

Caballero instead popped the ball up to Rebić, who one-timed it into the back of the net.

Great, great goal by Rebić. Dreadful error by Caballero.

Take a look:

