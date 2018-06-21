Denver Broncos will use a temporary name for their stadium

No matter what happens in the Patrick Mahomes Era for the Chiefs, fans can always say that he won the final game ever at Sports Authority Field.
The Chiefs beat the Broncos 27-24 in the regular-season finale last December in Denver, and weeks later the Sports Authority signage was removed from the stadium.
In 2016, Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy, and the Broncos “assumed the remainder of Metropolitan Football Stadium District’s naming rights contract, worth about $20 million over five years,” the Denver Post reported.
The Broncos have been unable to find a new sponsor for the stadium, but decided to go with a temporary name:
Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
According to 9News.com, the Broncos presented the temporary name to the Metropolitan Football Stadium District board but said they hoped to find a sponsor at some point.
"We don't want to start the football season with the old Sports Authority name associated with the Broncos and with the stadium," stadium General Manager Jay Roberts said during Wednesday's meeting, per 9News. "We're having very productive conversations with various different groups out there. We're very optimistic that we're going to have a new partner, but we aren't that's certain that that's going to happen before this football season."
You may be asking yourself why the Broncos didn't just go with the name of their old home: Mile High Stadium. You're not alone. The 9News story says fans in Denver want that name.
"We probably have another million people in the city or the metro area; it's probably softened a bit," Ray Baker, the Metropolitan Stadium District Board president, told 9News about the outcry for the name "Mile High Stadium." "But, I still believe there's a long-term need for the Mile High name and the Broncos appreciate that."
