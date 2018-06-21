'Everyday is a weekend.' Russia facing a beer shortage because of World Cup fans

It Russia, World Cup fans have spent a lot of time doing two things:
1. Watching soccer
2. Drinking beer
The World Cup began last week and with three games on most days, the soccer has not be in short supply. However, the same can't be said of the beer, according to Reuters.
"We just didn’t think they would only want beer," a waiter in Moscow told Reuters. "There are really a lot of people in Moscow ... and they are all drinking. It’s hot, and it’s football.”
That waiter's restaurant ran dry on Monday and deliveries are taking longer than usual, because suppliers are also running low.
ABC reported that six bars said they had almost ran out of beer in the first few days of the competition and increased orders to keep up with the demand.
A manager at one restaurant told ABC that fans were drinking 200 liters a night, compared to the 30 that is sold on a usual night.
Fans have taken to the streets at the World Cup cities to the surprise of the host nation.
“Everyday is a weekend,” Liza Yakushenko, who works at a cocktail bar, told ABC.
The good news for fans: beer continues to flow at the stadiums and fan zones.
“While we have heard reports of some restaurants and bars in Russia experiencing supply and delivery disruptions, we are fully operational and delivering in full capacity to our partners so the millions of football fans in Russia can continue to enjoy Bud and our other brands responsibly during the World Cup,” an Anheuser-Busch InBev spokesperson told FOX Business.
