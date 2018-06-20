A night on the town in KC apparently cost Rangers pitcher a spot on the roster

The Royals' game notes on Monday showed Rangers left-hander Yohander Mendez scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Kauffman Stadium.

However, Mendez was scratched from the start and demoted to Class AAA Round Rock on Tuesday after violating team rules, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Stefan Stevenson.

The Star-Telegram reported that Mendez and second baseman Rougned Odor "were out late with some Royals players at a Kansas City establishment after Monday's game, according to several sources. Apparently, the night on the town got out of hand for Mendez, which prompted the move."

That story also says that Odor was scratched from Tuesday's lineup, but manager Jeff Banister declined to say if that was because of the night out. Odor told the Dallas Morning-News his benching wasn't related to the night out.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Part of the development of young players and where we are is upholding standards," Texas general manager Jon Daniels told Evan Grant of the Morning-News. "Some of development is on the maturity side, too. That's kind of where this one falls."

The Kansas City Police Department said it didn't have a report on either Mendez or Odor.

"It's not criminal," Daniels told the Star-Telegram. "Nothing involving MLB or the police. There will be a program that we'll work with Yohander on."

Mendez, 23, is 0-1 with a 14.23 ERA in two games this season. The Morning-News said that he was going to get an "extended look" in the starting rotation before Monday's night out.

"We are a team and we are going to continue to put the team first," Banister told the Morning-News. "There are standards we want to live by. There are mistakes that are going to be made. We want to make sure that we hold them in the right place."