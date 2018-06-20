New York Yankees sent flowers for funeral of fallen Wyandotte County deputies

No matter how deep your dislike for the New York Yankees may run, you have to be impressed with what the Bronx Bombers did in this situation.
The Yankees sent flowers for funeral of Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer, who were killed during a prisoner transfer last Friday. The funeral is Thursday.
A New York Times story said the Yankees have been sending flowers to the funerals of officers killed in the New York area for decades, but they began doing it in other communities three years ago.
Sonny Hight, a former New York Police Department detective who works as the Yankees vice president and the chief security officer, told the Times he couldn't recall the specific case that led him to send flowers out of state.
“I just thought, hey, this guy deserves to be recognized for his sacrifice,” Hight told the Times. “We should at least send some flowers acknowledging it.”
The Yankees also sent flowers two years ago after Kansas City, Kan., Capt. Robert Melton was shot and killed in the line of duty.
"When you’re going through the grieving process and you get that kind of support and kindness from people on the other side of the country, that is meaningful," Kansas City, Kan., police chief Terry Ziegler told The Times.
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the flowers on Facebook:
