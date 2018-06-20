Watch Royals' minor-league star Seuly Matias take part in Class A Home Run Derby

Colorado Rockies prospect Chad Spanberger won the South Atlantic League's All-Star Game Home Run Derby on Tuesday night, but he was expecting a challenge going into the competition.
That's because Spanberger knows all about Royals' minor-league star Seuly Matias, who has already hit 22 home runs this season. Want to know more about Matias, read this feature from Maria Torres, the Royals beat writer for The Star.
"I've seen him hit them like 450, 460 feet," Spanberger told MiLB.com. "But it looked like it was farther. … I've seen him play in games. This guy has 22, so this might be hard to win."
Matias didn't make it out of the first round, but he did club 10 homers in the derby.
Baseball America's JJ Cooper shared video of Matias' last home run in his round:
Cooper also got this nice slow-motion look at Matias' swing:
Twitter user Laura Brache shared this video of Matias during the competition:
Oh, and a fan got video of a Matias home run being caught by another fan:
Matias' teammate Nick Pratto swatted a home run and had four RBIs in the All-Star Game and won the MVP award.
