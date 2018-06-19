Lightning struck when a Royals player sat on Iron Throne from 'Game of Thrones'

Royals manager Ned Yost is an avid television watcher and quickly burns through a series on Netflix while walking on his treadmill each day.
But there's a popular show he's not really interested in watching: HBO's "Game of Thrones."
The irony is that Tuesday is "Game of Thrones" night at Kauffman Stadium, and the Royals will be giving out a bobblehead of Yost on the Iron Throne.
"No, I've never seen 'Game of Thrones.' Not one show, I don't even know where it's at. Is it HBO or something?" Yost said. "I don't have HBO."
However, at least one family member likes the show and is intent on getting a bobblehead.
"It's driving my daughter-in-law crazy. (She says), 'Make sure you get me one' ... but I don't have an idea what it is, to be honest with you," Yost said.
Some Royals players are fans, however, and they took the opportunity Tuesday afternoon to get a photo on an replica Iron Throne at Kauffman Stadium. It's on display for fans at the game, so Drew Butera, Kevin McCarthy and Hunter Dozier took their place on the iconic item.
The Star's John Sleezer shot the video above and while Butera was on the Iron Throne, lightning struck in the background. It made for a great image.
"That would be sick, that lightning bolt in the background," Butera said in the video.
While Yost hasn't seen "Game of Thrones," he didn't rule out watching it one day.
"Maybe I would like it, maybe I wouldn't," Yost said. "There are a lot of things that I thought I wouldn't like that I ended up liking, like 'Breaking Bad' or 'Sons of Anarchy.' (I thought) I'm not going to watch that and watch it and love it."
