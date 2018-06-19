Nationals players, fans are thrilled about adding Kelvin Herrera to the bullpen

Nationals reliever Ryan Madson won a World Series ring with the Royals in 2015, so he was happy to hear that former teammate Kelvin Herrera would be joining him in Washington.
And Madson, 37, is more than ready to give the ball to Herrera, who was acquired in a trade Monday.
"I don't think anybody's going to have a problem with it," Madson told reporters, per MLB.com. "Let the old horse rest a little bit. He can let me pitch every once in a while, and I'll be fine. All hands on deck, of course, when playoff time comes around. So I don't see anybody else losing any sleep about it."
Sean Doolittle is the Nationals' closer and likely will continue in that role. He's thrilled to have Herrera in the same bullpen.
“It’s almost their way of saying, ‘Here’s some help. Here’s some reinforcements.’ I think it’s one of those situations where you can’t have too many options down there,” Doolittle told the Washington Post. “You get a guy who’s pitched in every high-leverage role from the seventh inning on. He’s won a World Series. ... We’re planning on playing some really meaningful games down the stretch and making a run into the playoffs. We’re gonna need some help. I think it’s awesome.”
It wasn't just the Nationals players who gave the trade high marks.
Thomas Boswell, a columnist for the Washington Post, considered the trade a much needed upgrade for the Nationals bullpen.
"On Monday, the Nats did not trade for a useful middle-reliever of advancing years and uncertain prospects. Instead, Rizzo traded for Kelvin Herrera, a star in two World Series, a two-time all-star and, this year, at only 28, posting a 1.05 ERA as a closer for the 22-50 Kansas City Royals. Herrera is not quite as fast as he once was (96.4 mph, now vs. 98.1) but he has two other quality pitches and should be a major upgrade," Boswell wrote.
"Now, the Nats have four relievers who’ve proved they can be closers in Sean Doolittle, Herrera, Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler. Finally, they may have the kind of dominant bullpen depth that has proved so essential in recent postseasons. The Nats may not match the Yankees’ and Astros’ pens, but, with Herrera added to the potent mix, they can compete."
As expected, Nationals fans loved the trade. Many of them shared their happiness on Twitter.
