An engine caught fire on Saudi Arabia's team plane while landing at World Cup

There was a scary moment for the Saudi Arabian soccer team at the World Cup in Russia.
It wasn't the 5-0 loss on the Opening Day of the tournament. No, it came Monday when an engine caught fire on the plane carrying the team while it was preparing to land at Rostov-on-Don.
The Daily Mirror reported that Rossiya Russian Airlines, which operated the Airbus A319-100 involved, said a bird strike was believed to be the cause of the fire.
The Saudi national team tweeted: "According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, all the Saudi national team players have arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don this afternoon to play against Uruguay, and currently are staying in their residence, and that the fire was merely an accident."
Video of the fire was shared on Twitter:
