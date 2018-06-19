'I'm gonna miss you all.' Kelvin Herrera writes farewell message to Royals, fans

The last time Kelvin Herrera went to Washington, D.C., he was going to meet President Obama as part of the Royals' team visit to the White House.

Herrera, who was traded Monday night from the Royals to the Nationals, was a key part of the two American League championship teams and a World Series title winner.

The Royals were the only organization that Herrera had ever played for, and so he admittedly was not expecting the trade.

Herrera took to social media and wrote a message to the Royals and their fans.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Thank you @Royals for everything these past 12 years, from the Glass family, to the FO, to my coaching staff, to my teammates, to every employee who made me feel family. I’m also very thankful for all our fans, you guys are the best and I’m gonna miss you all #ForeverRoyal," Herrera wrote on Twitter.

Thank you @Royals for everything these past 12 years, from the Glass family, to the FO, to my coaching staff, to my teammates, to every employee who made me feel family. I’m also very thankful for all our fans, you guys are the best and I’m gonna miss you all #ForeverRoyal pic.twitter.com/qmcKW7KmQi — Kelvin Herrera (@KelvinHerrera40) June 19, 2018

A few members of the Royals responded to Herrera.

Danny Duffy wrote, "Roomies at the Days Inn in surprise AZ for extended spring.. to world champions together. This dude brings new definition to competitor! Love you bro! Washington got a good one! Good luck my dude! Royals forever no matter where you go."

Roomies at the Days Inn in surprise AZ for extended spring.. to world champions together. This dude brings new definition to competitor! Love you bro! Washington got a good one! Good luck my dude! Royals forever no matter where you go. https://t.co/nzzoA7VFZF — Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) June 19, 2018

Kevin McCarthy tweeted a GIF of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin's move of downing two cans of beer.

Mike Swanson, the Royals' vice president of communications and broadcasting tweeted: "From the first time we spoke at the Futures Game in 2011 in Phoenix to saying goodbye and good luck tonight, this young man has been nothing but FIRST CLASS!!! Saddened for us, but happy he can try to get another ring. He’ll always be one of my all-time favorites. #RaisedRoyal"