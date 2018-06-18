Royals Kelvin Herrera thanks fans after being traded to Nationals

'I'm going to cry.' Royals fans say goodbye, thank you to Kelvin Herrera

By Pete Grathoff

June 18, 2018 08:09 PM

Royals fans knew the day was coming, they just didn't expect it would come as early as Monday.

The Royals are rebuilding this season, and closer Kelvin Herrera will be a free agent at season's end.

So, it's no surprise that Herrera was traded Monday to the Washington Nationals, but it came more than a month ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.

Herrera, who was part of the vaunted H-D-H bullpen trio with Wade Davis and Greg Holland, was a key member of the 2015 World Series championship team.

Here is what Royals fans were saying on social media about Herrera.



