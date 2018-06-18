'I'm going to cry.' Royals fans say goodbye, thank you to Kelvin Herrera

Royals fans knew the day was coming, they just didn't expect it would come as early as Monday.
The Royals are rebuilding this season, and closer Kelvin Herrera will be a free agent at season's end.
So, it's no surprise that Herrera was traded Monday to the Washington Nationals, but it came more than a month ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.
Herrera, who was part of the vaunted H-D-H bullpen trio with Wade Davis and Greg Holland, was a key member of the 2015 World Series championship team.
