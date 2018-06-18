Five of the top moments in Kelvin Herrera's career with Royals

Kelvin Herrera, the last remaining part of the Royals' vaunted H-D-H bullpen trio, is now a member of the Washington Nationals.
The Royals traded Herrera on Monday night, and his contributions to the Royals will be long remembered by fans in Kansas City.
Here are five of the top moments of Herrera's career with the Royals.
1. Three innings of work
Herrera threw three scoreless innings in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series and helped the Royals get the game to extra innings. They eventually beat the Mets 7-2 and clinched their first World Series title in 30 years. Herrera struck out the side in the eighth inning. He also tossed scoreless frames in the ninth and 10th and gave up just one hit in the three innings.
2. Clutch in Game 7
In the deciding game of the 2014 World Series against the Giants, Herrera threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings and kept the Royals just a run down at 3-2. Herrera struck out four and gave up three hits in the outing.
3. First World Series win
Herrera was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the 2014 World Series, which was the Royals' first victory in the Fall Classic since Bret Saberhagen in 1985. Herrera took over for Yordano Ventura with one out in the sixth inning of a 2-2 game and stranded the two Giants runners. The Royals scored five times in the bottom of the sixth. Herrera then threw a scoreless seventh, and Wade Davis and Greg Holland took over from there.
4. All-Star appearance
The 2016 All-Star Game in San Diego was a showcase for the Royals. Salvador Perez hit a home run, as did Eric Hosmer, who was the game's MVP. Herrera also tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
5. No walks
It's not a moment, but it was an impressive start to the 2018 season for Herrera. He allowed two runs in 24 2/3 innings with, incredibly, no walks.
