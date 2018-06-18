Fans take cardboard cutout of friend to World Cup since his wife wouldn't let him go

You'd like to believe that this group of friends was doing this for altruistic reasons, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
According to "Your Morning," a group of six Mexican fans had been planning to attend this year's World Cup in Russia since the last one ended in 2014. However, one of the fans, whose name is Javier, was not allowed to join the group.
The Daily Mail reported that the group "booked themselves and the bus on to a ship from Mexico to Spain and planned to drive to Russia from there."
"However, in April, shortly before they were due to board the ship, Javier was forced to tell his friends he would not be joining them, claiming his wife would not let him."
So the group made a cardboard cutout of Javier and have taken it with them, snapping pictures of the fun they're having along the way.
By the way, the shirt says, "My old lady told me do not leave" or "my wife didn't let me go."
Here are some of the fun photos that the group has shared on its Facebook page (they wrote: We are 6 friends who will undertake the adventure of our life to live the experience of the soccer World Cup).
Oh, poor Javier.
This is from The Daily Mail:
Comments