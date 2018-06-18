Royals draft pick Brady Singer struggles in Gators' opener at College World Series

Florida's Brady Singer's decorated college career may have ended with a loss.
Singer was the losing pitcher Sunday night in the Gators' 6-3 defeat to Texas Tech in the College World Series opener for both teams in Omaha. Singer, who was the first player taken by the Royals in the draft earlier this month, allowed five runs (two earned) on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five with no walks, but he was called for a balk.
"They had good approach," Singer told reporters after the game. "I left some pitches up. I could have done better on that. But they're a good swinging ball club and at the end of the day, like he said, they battled."
Tech's Cameron Warren gave Singer trouble in the fifth inning when he had a 14-pitch at-bat. Warren lined out to the second baseman, but the Raiders scored two runs on two hits and an error after that and took a 3-1 lead.
“The guy was all around the zone, and I don’t think he had one walk tonight,” Warren told Ararillo.com. “I just happened to foul off a couple of pitches. He got me with an inside pitch though. ... There were a lot of pitches that he threw to me. Then we kinda got going.”
Several people on Twitter shared clips of Singer pitching in the game, and it's clear to see his potential.
Here is a look at Singer's two-seam fastball (from Pitching Ninja):
This is Singer's change-up:
