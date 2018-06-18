'Artificial' earthquake in Mexico City during World Cup caused by fan celebration

The story has become part of Kansas City folklore. It goes like this: During Super Bowl IV, the water pressure in the Kansas City dropped because so many people used the bathroom at halftime of the game.
Everyone it seems, was flushing at the same time.
I've yet to see definitive proof of that, but it makes for a good story.
The reason for the history lesson? Because Mexico City apparently had an artificial earthquake Sunday during Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany at the World Cup.
Seismologists in Mexico City noticed a disturbance when Hirving Lozano scored.
The Department of Seismology and Volcanism of the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research tweeted in Spanish: "The earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly caused my massive jumps during the Mexico goal during the World Cup. At least sensors inside the city detected it at 11:32."
