Royals left fielder Alex Gordon dives for a fly ball out on Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton in the sixth inning Wednesday's at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon dives for a fly ball out on Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton in the sixth inning Wednesday's at Kauffman Stadium. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon dives for a fly ball out on Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton in the sixth inning Wednesday's at Kauffman Stadium. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Seven striking photos from this week's Royals games at Kauffman Stadium

By Pete Grathoff And John Sleezer

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

jsleezer@kcstar.com

June 17, 2018 07:54 AM

The tweet was a photo of Mike Moustakas hitting a single in the Royals games Tuesday night against the Reds.

Nothing special about that, right?

Well, wrong. This particular tweet from The Star's John Sleezer was retweeted 553 times and liked 1,989 times. That's because the photo was an extreme closeup of Moustakas' bat.

It was one of the many excellent photos taken by The Star's John Sleezer during the Royals' home stand. That's why I thought it would cool to highlight his work from time to time.

That starts today. Here are eight fantastic photos by John this past week (and remember, you can follow John on Twitter at @jsleezer).

Let's start with the Moustakas hit:

On Wednesday night, Alex Gordon made a sliding catch and for briefest time the ball covered his face:

RoyalsReds 0372 6-13-18 JFS
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon dives for a fly ball out on Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton in the sixth inning Wednesday's at Kauffman Stadium.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

There were some beautiful sunsets at Kauffman Stadium, including this one during Wednesday's game:

RoyalsReds 0853 6-12-18 JFS
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Reds' Scooter Gennett was thrown out at the plate on a great throw from the Royals' Abraham Almonte on Wednesday night:

RoyalsReds 0197 6-12-18 JFS
Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett is tagged out by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez trying to score on a sacrifice fly by Jose Peraza to end the top of the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game on June 12, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Mustard won the hot-dog race on Saturday and this is a look at the finish line:

RoyalsAstros 0302 6-16-18 J
Mustard wins the Hot Dog Derby race during Saturday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Here is a fan catching a home-run ball hit by the Astros' Alex Bregman during Saturday's game. The reactions of other people around him are great:

RoyalsAstros 1053 6-16-18 J
A fan catches the home run ball of Houston Astros' Alex Bregman in the ninth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on June 16, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Tuesday's game featured a controversial rundown as Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton avoided a tag by Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar:

RoyalsReds 1431 6-12-18 JFS
Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar misses the rundown tag on the Reds’ Billy Hamilton in the 10th inning, allowing Hamilton to go back to third during Tuesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

  Comments  