Seven striking photos from this week's Royals games at Kauffman Stadium

The tweet was a photo of Mike Moustakas hitting a single in the Royals games Tuesday night against the Reds.
Nothing special about that, right?
Well, wrong. This particular tweet from The Star's John Sleezer was retweeted 553 times and liked 1,989 times. That's because the photo was an extreme closeup of Moustakas' bat.
It was one of the many excellent photos taken by The Star's John Sleezer during the Royals' home stand. That's why I thought it would cool to highlight his work from time to time.
That starts today. Here are eight fantastic photos by John this past week (and remember, you can follow John on Twitter at @jsleezer).
Let's start with the Moustakas hit:
On Wednesday night, Alex Gordon made a sliding catch and for briefest time the ball covered his face:
There were some beautiful sunsets at Kauffman Stadium, including this one during Wednesday's game:
The Reds' Scooter Gennett was thrown out at the plate on a great throw from the Royals' Abraham Almonte on Wednesday night:
Mustard won the hot-dog race on Saturday and this is a look at the finish line:
Here is a fan catching a home-run ball hit by the Astros' Alex Bregman during Saturday's game. The reactions of other people around him are great:
Tuesday's game featured a controversial rundown as Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton avoided a tag by Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar:
