An upset Phil Mickelson hit a ball that was moving on the green at the U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson pulled a move Saturday that an average golfer has likely done at least once in his or her lifetime.
Upset at how things were going, Mickelson hit a bad putt on the 13th hole and the ball rolled past the hole. The ball was still moving when Mickelson swung at it.
That was a 2-stroke penalty and Mickelson ended up with a 9 on the hole.
According to ESPN, that matched his worst score on a U.S. Open hole as a professional and set a career record for worst score relative to par at the U.S. Open as a pro.
Here is the moment:
People were amazed at the move and some made jokes:
I'm going out on a limb here, but I predict that Mickelson won't win the tournament.
