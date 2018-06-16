Phil Mickelson reacts to his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
For Pete's Sake

An upset Phil Mickelson hit a ball that was moving on the green at the U.S. Open

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 16, 2018 02:00 PM

Phil Mickelson pulled a move Saturday that an average golfer has likely done at least once in his or her lifetime.

Upset at how things were going, Mickelson hit a bad putt on the 13th hole and the ball rolled past the hole. The ball was still moving when Mickelson swung at it.

That was a 2-stroke penalty and Mickelson ended up with a 9 on the hole.

According to ESPN, that matched his worst score on a U.S. Open hole as a professional and set a career record for worst score relative to par at the U.S. Open as a pro.

Here is the moment:

People were amazed at the move and some made jokes:

I'm going out on a limb here, but I predict that Mickelson won't win the tournament.

