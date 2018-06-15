Morocco players run past their coach Herve Renard during the official training of Morocco on the eve of the group B match between Morocco and Iran at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.
For Pete's Sake

'Game of Thrones' doppelganger? Disney prince? Morocco's soccer coach turns heads

By Pete Grathoff

June 15, 2018 11:52 AM

The first star has emerged from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and it's a coach.

Hervé Renard caught the attention of viewers who tuned in to Morocco's game against Iran on Friday. Renard, who was born in France, previously coached Ivory Coast and Zambia before taking over at Morocco.

Some people watching Morocco's game thought Renard was a twin of the "Game of Thrones" character Jaime Lannister. Others said he looked like he should be on the cover of a romance novel or a prince in a Disney movie.

This is what people were saying on Twitter:

