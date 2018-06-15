Eagles' Super Bowl rings include a dog mask and a nod to trick play

A lot of thought went into this.
The Eagles on Thursday night received their rings for winning Super Bowl LII, and there are some interesting details.
According to a video from the Philadelphia Eagles, the bezel of the ring pays tribute to the "Philly Special," the trick play that resulted in Nick Foles catching a 1-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagles video notes: "The 127 diamonds represent the sum of the jersey numbers of the three players who handled the football after the snap on the fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line."
The Eagle head logo has 52 diamonds signifying the win in Super Bowl LII, and there is an engraving of the dog mask on the inside of the ring.
Here is the Eagles video explaining all of the little touches that went into the design of the ring:
