Here's the full-length version of funny World Cup commercial with Messi, Luis Suarez

The opening game of the 2018 World Cup was a yawner.
Russia routed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in Moscow, and the outcome was never in doubt in the second half.
One of the most entertaining parts of the television coverage was a Gatorade commercial featuring Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Now that the World Cup has started, the two are on opposing teams. Suarez is from Uruguay and Messi is Argentine and in different groups. But there is always a chance the two nations could meet in the knockout stages.
Gatorade's commercial imagines what would happen if Messi and Suarez had a falling out.
It is really fun. Here is the full version:
