Royals' Crown Vision board had Cincinnati spelled wrong during a game

This is a typo I've made before: spelling Cincinnati with an extra T and not enough Ns.
Truth be told, I'm the King of Typos, and unfortunately, I've had more than a few in my stories through the years. But I've never had one quite this large, and I mean in size.
The Reds completed a two-game sweep of the the Royals this week at Kauffman Stadium, and during Tuesday's game, the Crown Vision board had Cincinnati spelled wrong.
To be fair, this was just the fourth time the Reds have played in Kansas City (1999, 2009, 2015 and 2018), so Cincinnati is not often on the board.
But C. Trent Rosecrans, one of the writers who cover the Reds, noticed the mistake:
The good news is the error was corrected on Wednesday:
