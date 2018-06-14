Reds keep Royals offense at bay in 7-0 win by Cincinnati

The Kansas City Royals offense was unable to score despite Jason Hammel pitching into the eighth-inning in 7-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. A grand-slam in the ninth-inning by Reds' Adam Duvall provided the final four runs.
By
The Kansas City Royals offense was unable to score despite Jason Hammel pitching into the eighth-inning in 7-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. A grand-slam in the ninth-inning by Reds' Adam Duvall provided the final four runs.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Royals' Crown Vision board had Cincinnati spelled wrong during a game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 14, 2018 10:29 AM

This is a typo I've made before: spelling Cincinnati with an extra T and not enough Ns.

Truth be told, I'm the King of Typos, and unfortunately, I've had more than a few in my stories through the years. But I've never had one quite this large, and I mean in size.

The Reds completed a two-game sweep of the the Royals this week at Kauffman Stadium, and during Tuesday's game, the Crown Vision board had Cincinnati spelled wrong.

To be fair, this was just the fourth time the Reds have played in Kansas City (1999, 2009, 2015 and 2018), so Cincinnati is not often on the board.

But C. Trent Rosecrans, one of the writers who cover the Reds, noticed the mistake:

The good news is the error was corrected on Wednesday:

  Comments  