Quick-thinking Royals minor-leaguer catches runaway dog at Bark at the Park

Shortstop Nicky Lopez had quite a game Wednesday for Northwest Arkansas in an 8-6 win at Tulsa.
Lopez went 4 for 4, drew a walk, scored twice, knocked in a run and helped capture a runaway dog on the field.
It was Bark at the Park night for the Drillers, and a few fans brought their pooches down on the field while the Naturals, the Royals' Class AA affiliate, were warming up in the bottom of an inning. That's when a German shepherd noticed the Northwest Arkansas infielders were playing with a ball.
A BALL!
The dog broke free from its owner and tried to get the ball, because, you know, it's a ball.
That was quick thinking by Lopez to throw the ball toward the foul line. Lopez is a dog lover, it seems.
Lopez, who was rated at the Royals' No. 6 prospect by MLB.com, is having a great season. He's batting .332 with 31 walks and 21 strikeouts in 64 games.
