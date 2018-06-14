Screenshot of Harold Kuntz Twitter video
Quick-thinking Royals minor-leaguer catches runaway dog at Bark at the Park

By Pete Grathoff

June 14, 2018 08:14 AM

Shortstop Nicky Lopez had quite a game Wednesday for Northwest Arkansas in an 8-6 win at Tulsa.

Lopez went 4 for 4, drew a walk, scored twice, knocked in a run and helped capture a runaway dog on the field.

It was Bark at the Park night for the Drillers, and a few fans brought their pooches down on the field while the Naturals, the Royals' Class AA affiliate, were warming up in the bottom of an inning. That's when a German shepherd noticed the Northwest Arkansas infielders were playing with a ball.

A BALL!

The dog broke free from its owner and tried to get the ball, because, you know, it's a ball.

That was quick thinking by Lopez to throw the ball toward the foul line. Lopez is a dog lover, it seems.

Lopez, who was rated at the Royals' No. 6 prospect by MLB.com, is having a great season. He's batting .332 with 31 walks and 21 strikeouts in 64 games.

