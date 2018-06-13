'Mike Moustakas hates puppies.' Indians make parody video for All-Star Game voting

Tis the season for nasty campaign commercials, as you've likely noticed.

With the All-Star Game voting in full swing, the Cleveland Indians made their own negative ad and took aim at Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

It's completely over-the-top and quite funny.

The ad begins with a doctored photo of dogs licking Moustakas' face. The announcer says, "Mike Moustakas hates puppies. Jose Ramirez agrees that dogs are man's best friend. if you love dogs, makes sure you vote Jose Ramirez to the All-Star Game."

Then comes the disclaimer.

"The Cleveland Indians can not confirm that Mike Moustakas actually hates puppies..."

Here is the video:

A vote for @MrLapara is a vote for the animal kingdom #VoteJRam pic.twitter.com/VZvxz0QaGm — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 13, 2018

Well, someone in Cleveland must not be aware of Gus, who was adopted by Moustakas in 2015: