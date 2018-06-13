Screenshot of Cleveland Indians Twitter video
Screenshot of Cleveland Indians Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

'Mike Moustakas hates puppies.' Indians make parody video for All-Star Game voting

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 13, 2018 11:42 AM

Tis the season for nasty campaign commercials, as you've likely noticed.

With the All-Star Game voting in full swing, the Cleveland Indians made their own negative ad and took aim at Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

It's completely over-the-top and quite funny.

The ad begins with a doctored photo of dogs licking Moustakas' face. The announcer says, "Mike Moustakas hates puppies. Jose Ramirez agrees that dogs are man's best friend. if you love dogs, makes sure you vote Jose Ramirez to the All-Star Game."

Then comes the disclaimer.

"The Cleveland Indians can not confirm that Mike Moustakas actually hates puppies..."

Here is the video:

Well, someone in Cleveland must not be aware of Gus, who was adopted by Moustakas in 2015:

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas took his 2-month-old Australian shepherd, Gus, out for a walk on the field before Friday's game against the Houston Astros.

By

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  