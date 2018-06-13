Relievers for Royals' Class AAA affiliate show off funny dance moves in bullpen

The fire hose is a nice touch, don't you think?
During a four-game series against Albuquerque that ended Monday, relief pitchers for the Royals' Class AAA affiliate in Omaha put on quite the dance show in the bullpen.
The Cubs relievers started this dance craze, but the Storm Chasers relief pitchers showed their, ah, creative side with some of the moves.
That included Eric Stout using a fire hose at one point.
The Storm Chasers said the other pitchers involved are Brandon Maurer, Kevin Lenik, Richard Lovelady, Wily Peralta, Luis Vasquez, and bullpen catcher Josh Mazur.
Take a look at this video from the Omaha Storm Chasers:
