Was Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton out of the base path on this controversial play?

Royals manager Ned Yost thought Billy Hamilton was out of the base path. The umpires did not agree.
And so, Hamilton's Great Escape in the 10th inning of the Royals' 5-1 loss to the Reds on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium stood. That meant Cincinnati loaded the bases, but not for long.
All three Reds runners scored when Joey Votto followed with a triple.
Hamilton's play was not reviewable, and Yost told reporters after the game, "I think there's a lot of things that should be reviewable. There are a lot of things that could on that reviewable list."
Here is the play, which came when Hamilton was on third and Scott Schebler was at first when Tucker Barnhart was batting:
This is what the Major League Baseball rulebook says about base runners. It is Rule 5.09b: "Any runner is out when: (1) He runs more than 3 feet away from his base path to avoid being tagged unless his action is to avoid interference with a fielder fielding a batted ball. A runner’s base path is established when the tag attempt occurs and is a straight line from the runner to the base he is attempting to reach safely."
