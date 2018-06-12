A grounds-crew member got trapped under the tarp at Royals' minor-league game

We can all agree that things didn't go as planned here, right?
The Lexington Legends grounds crew had a wee bit of trouble when it started to rain during Monday's game. The groundskeepers pulled out the tarp, but the first attempt didn't get the field covered.
So the crew took the tarp back and tried again. That time it worked, but there was one problem: one of the crew members was caught under the tarp.
She eventually crawled out, but unsurprisingly the woman was covered in mud.
According to Lee Howard of WKYT, the woman was uninjured and it was her first time working with the tarp for the Legends, who are a Class A affiliate of the Royals. Hopefully she can laugh about it now.
Comments