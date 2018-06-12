Florida advances to College World Series on walk-off homer aided by Auburn player

We saw the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat on a walk-off home run Monday in Florida's 3-2 victory over Auburn in the deciding game of a Super Regional in Gainesville, Fla.
The Gators punched their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha when Austin Langworthy hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning. That was the thrill-of-victory part.
The agony of defeat came because Auburn right fielder Steven Williams got a glove on the ball, which appeared destined to hit the top of the wall. Instead, the ball bounced off Williams' glove and over the wall.
Williams crouched down and contemplated the turn of events while Langworthy circled the bases and celebrated.
"It's unbelievable," Langworthy told AL.com. "Right when I hit it, I knew I had a chance. I wasn't quite sure I hit it high enough, but once I saw it hit over the fence, I was ecstatic for myself and my teammates to go back to Omaha for another year."
Here is the home run, and it was nice to see Williams' teammates come and support him:
Here is a closer look at the ball bouncing off Williams' glove:
With Florida headed to the College World Series, Royals draft picks Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar will likely start the first two games in Omaha.
