KU fans made an Allen Fieldhouse chicken coop that manages to troll Mizzou

The national championship banners are there. Ditto for the Beware of "The Phog" sign*, and the Longines clock.
*With a slight alteration
But the scoreboard at this miniature Allen Fieldhouse that doubles as a chicken coop shows KU winning 172-95. What's up with that?
"The score is 172-95 because that's our all-time record against them," Jarrod Williams wrote on Facebook.
Them, of course, is Mizzou, as most Kansas fans know.
Given the detail in the chicken coop (named "Alhen Fieldhouse"), it should be no surprise that Williams knows the all-time series between Kansas and Missouri.
Williams worked on the chicken coop with his wife Kate Neely Williams. The couple lives in Greenville, N.C., and both attended KU.
Many of the couple's chickens are named after former Jayhawks, including Jacque Vaughn, Devonte' Graham, Scot Pollard and Nick Collison.
The couple shared photos on their Facebook pages, and here are a few:
You can take a look at more details in the video above.
