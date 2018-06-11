Royals' draft haul ranked as second-best by MLB.com writer

Last week's first-year player draft was seen as an important way for the Royals to beef up their 29th-ranked minor league system.
Judging by the reaction of a pair of MLB.com writers whose focus is on prospects, the Royals accomplished that.
Jim Callis wrote that the Royals' draft haul was the second-best among the 30 major-league teams.
"Florida right-hander Brady Singer was considered by all of the clubs in the top five before shockingly falling to No. 18, which will only fuel his considerable competitive fire, and with his stuff and track record, he's a good bet to race to the big leagues," Callis wrote. "Fellow Gators righty Jackson Kowar has a formidable fastball/changeup combo and should do the same after dropping from the mid-first-round to No. 33.
"Afterward, the Royals continued to pound college pitching ... They also added a pair of promising bats in college outfielders Kyle Isbel (UNLV, third) and Eric Cole (Arkansas, fourth)."
Jonathan Mayo also had high praise for Royals' draft while talking on the MLB Network.
"They knew they had a chance to get better farm-system wise in a hurry because of the five picks on day one," Mayo said. "Brady Singer from Florida fell to them ... so they started out ahead of the game because Brady Singer got to them all the way down at 18."
Mayo added: "So they got this sudden influx of college pitching talent on a team that really needed some pitching, guys who can move quickly and help Kansas City sooner rather than later."

