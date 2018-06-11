Tamba Hali has complete faith in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Linebacker Tamba Hali currently is a free agent after playing 12 seasons with the Chiefs.
Hali apparently a fallback if he decides to quit playing football with his musical career. Hali often shares links to his music and news of his concerts on social media.
However, he took time over the weekend to comment on an Instagram video that showed an NFL Network commentator talking about how things could go badly for the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes taking over as the starter.
That was part of a segment in which three of the four "Good Morning Football" hosts picked the Chiefs to finish in last place in the AFC West.
Hali's response was succinct: "That boy PATRICK good and there’s nothing else to it.... CHIEF4LIFE"
Seems that Hali liked what he saw from Mahomes last year.
