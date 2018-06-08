Screenshot of Royals tweet
Royals' groundskeepers shave their heads in support of coworker fighting cancer

By Pete Grathoff

June 08, 2018 02:32 PM

The Royals' groundskeepers had someone else do the cutting on Friday.

Oh, this had nothing to do with keeping the field at Kauffman Stadium looking good. Instead, each member had his head shaved in support of a colleague who is fighting cancer.

Evan Fowler, the manager of grounds at Kauffman Stadium, shared a message for coworker Pete Williams

"Today as a crew we're gonna shave our heads and prove to him that losing your hair isn't that big of a deal," Fowler said.

Take a look at the video, which the Royals shared:

