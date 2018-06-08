Watch as a 12-year-old leaps over the catcher to take home

Mason Cherry, a 12-year-old on the Warhogs baseball team, jumps over the catcher to score a run for his team. The Warhogs were playing a game against the Wichita Outlaws at Westurban Park in Wichita, KS. Scott Allen Candi Bolden
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

Jumping Jehoshaphat! Little league baseball player leaps over catcher to score a run

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 08, 2018 01:51 PM

This boy's nickname has to be Superman, right?

After all, he was able to leap a catcher in a single bound and score a run.

According to Twitter user Scott Allen, the great jump happened Thursday during a game in Wichita. A 12-year-old boy named Mason scored a run for the Warhogs, even though the throw beat him to the plate.

When the catcher went down to make the tag, Mason sprang into action and hopped over the catcher to get the run.

You can see it in the video above.

"No trick. He’s just really fast and reacted REALLY quickly. The centerfielder made a great throw," Allen wrote on Twitter.

