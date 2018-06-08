Jumping Jehoshaphat! Little league baseball player leaps over catcher to score a run

This boy's nickname has to be Superman, right?
After all, he was able to leap a catcher in a single bound and score a run.
According to Twitter user Scott Allen, the great jump happened Thursday during a game in Wichita. A 12-year-old boy named Mason scored a run for the Warhogs, even though the throw beat him to the plate.
When the catcher went down to make the tag, Mason sprang into action and hopped over the catcher to get the run.
You can see it in the video above.
"No trick. He’s just really fast and reacted REALLY quickly. The centerfielder made a great throw," Allen wrote on Twitter.
