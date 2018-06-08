'An amazing feeling.' What Royals draft picks are saying about joining KC

All told, the Royals picked 43 players in this week's first-year draft.
There is no guarantee that each of them will sign with the Royals, but many are clearly happy to be joining the team. Some took to social media to share their thoughts, while others were interviewed by newspapers in their hometowns or where they are playing college ball.
This is a sample of what those players have said about being picked by the Royals.
"The fact that the Royals went out of their way to invite me into their organization, it's amazing," second-round pick Jonathan Bowlan, a pitcher from Memphis, told WMCA News 5.
"I was speechless. I was just filled with excitement. I didn't know what to do honestly; it was so surreal," Bowlan added.
Kris Bubic, a left-hander from Stanford, was the 40th overall pick. He tweeted: "The last 24 hours have been unbelievable! Extremely blessed to be selected by the@Royals. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me on this journey...now can’t wait to get to work!"
Kyle Hinton, a right-hander from Delaware, was chosen in the 16th round. He tweeted: "A huge thank you to the @Royals for taking me in the #MLBdraft couldn't be happier. Time to go to work #KC"
Tyler Gray, a right-hander from Central Arkansas, was taken in the seventh round.
"It's been a long journey coming, so I was happy for it, and I was really happy to go with that organization,” Gray told the Central Arkansas website. “That was who I thought was going to take me. But recently, the last few days, a bunch of other teams starting talking to me as well.
"I had actually just gotten off the phone with the Royals scout who had been talking to me and he said they were going to take me in the seventh round. And I told him I was good with that, let's do it. And then the Marlins called me as soon as I got off the phone. But I wanted to be a man of my word to the organization that I felt had put more time and interest into me than any other one, and that was the Royals."
Gage Hughes, a shortstop from Greenup County High School in Kentucky, was picked in the 24th round.
Hughes tweeted: "What an amazing feeling this is! Without God none of this would be possible. I want to say thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and anybody that has helped me along the way. I couldn't be more excited to a part of the Kansas City Royals organization #RaisedRoyal"
Kyle Kasser, a shortstop from Oregon, was selected in the 30th round. He wrote in an Instagram post: "I’m so thankful for the opportunity that the @kcroyals have given me to pursue my dream as a professional baseball player. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way and I can’t wait to begin this new journey! #RaisedRoyal"
