Watch as a bird nearly hit Royals' Alex Gordon in the head during Thursday's game

If you have that secret fear that Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" could some day become a reality, you might not want to watch this video.
Because it sure looked like this bird was aiming for the head of Royals left fielder Alex Gordon.
The Royals had a few outfield adventures during a 4-1 loss to the A's on Thursday night in Oakland. In the sixth inning, Gordon lost a ball in the lights and while he was trying to locate it, a bird came really close to his head.
Paulo Orlando made the catch and the bird missed Gordon's noggin, so everything turned out fine.
Take a look at the play thanks to Fox Sports Kansas City's slow-motion replay:
