Capitals' T.J. Oshie gives emotional interview about his father, who has Alzheimer's

This is just the latest example of why sports can be so much bigger than the games themselves.
There were tears of joy Thursday night after the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. There were also tears of a different sort from the Capitals' T.J. Oshie.
Oshie's father, Tim, is battling Alzheimer's disease, and in a postgame interview, Oshie was asked about his dad, who was diagnosed with the disease five years ago.
"My dad, oh boy, he doesn't remember a lot of stuff these days," Oshie said. "He remembers enough, but I'll tell you what, he's here tonight, I don't know where he's at, but this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that."
You can see it here:
Father and son shared a hug on the ice:
Comments