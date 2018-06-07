The Cardinals tipped their caps to the Royals on Twitter

Red Schoendienst, who died Wednesday night at age 95, began his big-league career in St. Louis not long before the end of World War II and remained in baseball for more than 70 years.
After a 19-season playing career that included 10 All-Star Game appearances and World Series titles with the Cardinals and Milwaukee Braves, Schoendienst was a coach and manager for St. Louis. He had more than 1,000 managerial victories and was at the helm when the Cardinals won the 1967 World Series.
Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote that "Schoendienst easily could be called 'Mr. Cardinal.'"
So Schoendienst's death was obviously a big loss for the Cardinals, and the Royals were among the teams in Major League Baseball to send their sympathies.
On Thursday, the Royals tweeted: "Our condolences to our Missouri neighbors and the family of Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst on his passing." That tweet included a photo of Schoendienst with Royals broadcaster Denny Matthews.
The Cardinals tweeted back at the Royals a photo of a Cardinals fan tipping his cap and wrote: "Thank you, @Royals! That means a lot." There was a heart emoji at the end of the message.
