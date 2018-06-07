The Cardinals tipped their caps to the Royals on Twitter

FILE - In this April 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Curt Flood, left, and manager Red Schoendienst pose at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Schoendienst, the Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018. He was 95. The Cardinals announced Schoendienst's death before the top of the third inning during their game against the Miami Marlins. (AP Photo, File)