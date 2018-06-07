Get to know the viral star who chugged cup of beer with a baseball in it

It was a cup of Ballast Point Sculpin IPA, so Gabrielle DiMarco wasn't going to let it go to waste.
However, DiMarco didn't plan on chugging the beer after she caught a foul ball in the cup, but fans around her at Tuesday night's Padres game encouraged her to do so. When DiMarco downed the beer, she became an Internet sensation.
You've probably seen the video by now (if not, it is above).
"It bounced off, I think, the seat behind me and just landed in my cup. I was shocked. I was like, this didn't happen — so crazy. Then, everyone started cheering," DiMarco told CBS News 8.
"Everyone was going insane. Everyone was like, 'chug, chug, chug.' I was like, 'I cannot not chug this beer. I have to,' " she said.
DiMarco did, of course. And a legend was born.
But DiMarco said that famous moment was actually out of character.
“It’s funny because I feel like I’m the opposite of that,” DiMarco told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m a student. I’m an aspiring writer.”
According to the Union-Tribune, DiMarco is a 23-year-old student at California State University at San Marcos and she is a literature and writing studies major.
DiMarco shares her poetry on Instagram. Here is an example:
DiMarco posted video of Tuesday's moment on her personal Instagram page and has gotten a lot of compliments — and a few marriage proposals.
DiMarco told the Union-Tribune that after her star-making moment, she went back to the bartender to thank him for serving the Ballast Point Sculpin. She also loves how sports brings people together.
“I just think everyone has their passion and everyone wants to get their shot,” DiMarco told the Union-Tribune. “I got really lucky.”
Comments