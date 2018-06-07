Branden Albert arrest video shows former Chief twice being hit by a taser

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Branden Albert was charged in February with second degree criminal damage to property after an incident at an Atlanta jewelry story, according to multiple reports.
USA Today reported that Albert was arrested after allegedly punching a hole in a jewelry cabinet, tackling an officer and attempting to flee the scene.
That story notes that "while two of his friends agreed to pay for the damage, Albert insisted that he needed to leave and had not stolen anything, then threatened to kill the store's owner, according to the incident report.
"As Albert attempted to flee the scene against a police officer's orders, the officer deployed his taser, according to the incident report. Albert fell, pulled out the taser prongs, returned to his feet and again tried to leave, tackling the officer when he gave chase. Additional units then assisted in Albert's arrest, according to the report."
Albert was with the Chiefs from 2008 to 2013, then was traded to the Dolphins and played three more seasons in Miami.
TMZ got the police video of Albert twice being hit with a taser:
