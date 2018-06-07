Cavaliers owner deletes tweet about officiating during Game 3 of NBA Finals

Golden State outscored the Cavaliers by 14 points in the second half of Wednesday's 110-102 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant scored 43 points and hit a clutch three-pointer in the final minute, and he was credited with being the difference in the game.
But Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was clearly frustrated by the officiating in the first half as Cleveland took a 58-52 lead.
Gilbert tweeted a photo of the box score from the first half, which showed the Warriors attempted 13 free throws in the first two quarters compared to zero for the Cavaliers.
Apparently having second thoughts about the tweet, Gilbert deleted it. Naturally, more than a few people took a screenshot of the tweet and shared that on Twitter:
The Cavaliers shot more free throws in the second half, but the Warriors finished with a 19-17 advantage in shots from the charity stripe.
Cleveland shot more free throws in the first two games of the series (22-20 in Game 1 and 26-21 in Game 2).
