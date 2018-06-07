Warriors' win at Cleveland means everyone in U.S. gets free Taco Bell

It's not quite the same as Oprah giving away free cars, but everyone in the country can get a free taco next week.
The Warriors won 110-102 at Cleveland in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and that means Taco Bell will be handing out free tacos next week.
The fast-food restaurant was offering a "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion that meant if the road team won in the NBA Finals, it would give away a free Doritos Locos taco on June 13. That's next Wednesday.
Here is what you need to know.
According to Taco Bell's website, customers "must visit and be in line at any participating Taco Bell restaurant" between 2 and 6 p.m. (local time) and request a Free Taco.
Some fine print: "Participating Taco Bell restaurant managers reserve the right to deny Free Taco to any person they reasonably believe has already received a Taco or has engaged in any other fraudulent activity. Free Taco offer is subject to store availability and Taco Bell reserves the right at its sole discretion to substitute an item of equal or greater value due to unavailability; any difference in value will not be awarded."
