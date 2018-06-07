A Fenway Park security worker loses his eyeglasses as he tackles a fan who ran onto the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A Fenway Park security worker loses his eyeglasses as he tackles a fan who ran onto the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A Fenway Park security worker loses his eyeglasses as he tackles a fan who ran onto the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Fan at Red Sox game was crushed by blindside hit after running on field

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 07, 2018 08:05 AM

This guy didn't quite get his 15 seconds of fame.

After invading the field at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, the fan was soaking up the attention and may have thought he would be able to elude the security guard behind him.

The fan never got a chance to find out, because another security guard came from the side and crushed the dude.

That hit drew a huge cheer from Red Sox fans. Take a look:

Here is another look:

The security guard's tackle was good, but not quite at the level of the hit delivered at Arrowhead Stadium in 2016:

A fan in the stands captured a security guard leaping to tackle a fan who had run onto the field during the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Andrew StaffordTwitter: @a_staff3

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  