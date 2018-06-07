Fan at Red Sox game was crushed by blindside hit after running on field

This guy didn't quite get his 15 seconds of fame.

After invading the field at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, the fan was soaking up the attention and may have thought he would be able to elude the security guard behind him.

The fan never got a chance to find out, because another security guard came from the side and crushed the dude.

That hit drew a huge cheer from Red Sox fans. Take a look:

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Here is another look:

Dude got LEVELED pic.twitter.com/opQIw9LA0p — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 7, 2018

The security guard's tackle was good, but not quite at the level of the hit delivered at Arrowhead Stadium in 2016: