FSKC's Rex Hudler talked on air about times he has walked into a pole. Yep, plural.

File this under "Things You Don't Expect To Hear In A Baseball Broadcast."
During the Royals' 1-0 loss to the Angels on Tuesday night, Rex Hudler of Fox Sports Kansas City told Ryan Lefebvre that he has walked into a pole on multiple occasions. Yeah, more than once.
It was vintage Rex.
You can hear what they said during Whit Merrifield's plate appearance in the clip below, but I transcribed the exchange (and laughed out loud while doing it):
Hudler: "Have you ever run into a pole and nearly knocked yourself out?"
Lefebvre: "No."
Hudler: "OK, walked into a pole?"
Lefebvre: "No."
Hudler: "Ohhh, that's the worst. So, things happen."
Lefebvre: "I'm guessing 99.9 percent of our viewers have never walked into a pole, so why don't you tell us what that's like?"
Hudler: "I've seen stars. I've gotten a concussion before and I wasn't even running. Ooof. That's a rude awakening. It can happen."
There was a long, long pause, then Lefebvre asked: "That happened more than once?"
Hudler: "I have, I have done that more than once."
Lefebvre: "More than three times?"
Hudler: "No, because ... you can get hurt. I mean, I saw stars. I don't know if that's considered a concussion or not. But I've had some others: crashing into walls, butting headings in football, so I've had my share. But never do you expect to walk into a pole and get knocked out."
Lefebvre: "Truer words have never been uttered."
Hudler: "Whitley's got a good AB going here ..."
Lefebvre: "Who gets out of bed in the morning and says, 'You know what? I think I might walk into a pole today and get a concussion."
Hudler: "I hope it doesn't happen."
Here's the clip:
